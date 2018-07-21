  • No winner in Friday's Mega Millions jackpot; prize skyrockets to $493 million

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    No winners in Friday’s Mega Millions means the jackpot keeps rising -- Tuesday’s drawing has topped $493 million.

    It’s possible that the prize could surge over the half-billion mark based on ticket sales, lottery officials state.

    Tuesday’s jackpot of $493 million will be the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history.

    If there is a winner and they choose the cash payout, they will take home $296 million.

    Friday’s winning numbers were 44-14-30-62-1, with a Mega Ball of 1.

    While no one took home the big prize, there were two $1 million ticket winners, in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

    There were over 1.8 million winning tickets in Friday’s drawing at all levels, with 47 ticket winners of $10,000.

    Tuesday night’s drawing will take place July 24 at 11 p.m. ET.

