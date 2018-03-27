0 No retail apocalypse for these companies: 5 retailers opening stores in 2018

It’s not all bad news for retailers in 2018.

Although thousands of stores are expected to close this year and several retailers have already filed for bankruptcy, a few chains are actually expanding their brick-and-mortar footprints. From sporting goods retailers to discount clothing stores, here’s a list of retailers thriving for now:

Ulta

Popular cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty plans to open approximately 100 new stores and remodel 17 current locations in fiscal 2018. The retailer announced its plan to add stores during its quarterly and annual results. Ulta ended fiscal 2017 with 1,074 stores. Ulta’s net income increased 48.5 percent to $208.2 million, compared to $140.2 million in the same period last year, according to the earnings call. READ MORE

Target

Target Corp. will nearly triple the size of its remodel program in 2018, updating more than 300 stores around the country. The chain also expects to open 35 small-format stores in 2018 after opening 32 of the small-style stores last year. The chain will also expand its delivery services options for guests, offering free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com. The announcements came as Target detailed its plan to accelerate its multi-year strategy. READ MORE

Dollar General

Dollar General will open 900 new stores in 2018, the company announced during a recent earnings report. The discount retail chain saw 4.3 percent increases in both average transaction amount and customer traffic over 2016 third quarter. Company officials said it has plans to create 900 new stores, remodel 1,000 stores and relocate 100 stores. READ MORE

At Home

As most retailers shutter stores and fight to keep customers, chain home decor store At Home is expanding across the U.S. — opening its first Dayton area location. At Home Group Inc. opened its newest location at 4480 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. This is the seventh location in the state and the 150th store opening nationwide. The company expects to build even more stores in 2018. READ MORE

Warby Parker

Eyeglass retailer Warby Parker will add about 40 stores in 2018, for a total of nearly 100 stores by the end of 2018. The eyeglass retailer is part of a trend of e-commerce companies going offline and adding brick-and-mortar stores. The brand only has one store in Ohio, located in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus.

