No one called 911 for hours as 15-year-old lay dead at apartment complex, family says

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was found dead at a west Orlando, Florida, apartment complex early Sunday, police said. 

    A tenant at the complex called police after noticing the teen's body at the Boca Club Apartments on C.R. Smith Street around 1:20 a.m., authorities said. 

    Police said Wilvens Idoris, 15, was found lying in the grass between buildings 3058 and 3066. He had a gunshot wound to the head, police said. 

    "I heard like maybe what sounded like a firework. I thought it was a firework. You know, because it's the Fourth of July," said Brent Pierre, a relative of the victim.

    Pierre told WFTV that he believes no one called 911 to report the gunfire for several hours.

    Police are investigating whether Idoris' death was a homicide.

    Family and police want witnesses to come forward to help figure out what happened.

