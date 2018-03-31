No joke: Easter falls on April 1 for the first time since 1956

For the first time since 1956, Easter Sunday falls on April 1. Will pranksters show some religious restraint because it’s also April Fools’ Day?
That’s open to debate, but that’s because Easter and April Fools’ Day rarely coincide. During the 20th century, Easter Sunday fell on April 1 in 1923, 1934, 1945 and 1956.
Religious officials pick the date of Easter based upon astronomical events. The holiday occurs on the Sunday following the first full moon of spring, Newsweek reported.
>> Easter: Why isn’t it on the same date every year?
This year, the vernal equinox fell on March 20 and the next full moon was projected for Saturday, the magazine reported.
There will not be a 62-year-gap for the next time Easter Sunday falls on April 1. The next two occurrences will be in 2029 and 2040, Newsweek reported.
