No fish tale: Florida fisherman reels in bale of marijuana

A South Florida fisherman hooked a big one Monday in the Atlantic Ocean -- a bale of marijuana, WSVN reported.
Jorge Bustamante was celebrating his birthday when he hooked the pot and pulled it onboard east of Pompano Beach, WSVN reported. The angler notified the Coast Guard, who nicknamed the catch “square grouper” when they came to Bustamante’s boat to pick up the deep sea catch.
To prove he wasn't telling a fish tale, Bustamante took pictures of his prize catch, calling it his “Pablo Escobar birthday present,” WSVN reported.
