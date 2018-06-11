Nicki Minaj, Future announce ‘NickiHndrxx' joint tour

NEW YORK - Nicki Minaj and Future are going on an international joint tour through 2019.
Rolling Stone reported that the 28-date North American leg of the NickiHndrxx Tour will start in September in Baltimore before heading to Europe in 2019. Stops include New York; Seattle; Cincinnati; Memphis, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina and others.
Tickets go on sale for the general public June 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members can get tickets through the Citi presale starting June 12 at 10 a.m. local time and ending June 14 at 10 p.m. local time.
The tour begins a month after Minaj’s highly anticipated album “Queen” is released Aug. 10. Future released his sixth studio album “Hndrxx” in 2017.
Catch me on the #NICKIHNDRXXTOUR 🔥🔥🔥with @NICKIMINAJ!!! Presales start 6/12 at 10am local time.⁰Get more info here: https://t.co/deWv6BkYNE— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) June 11, 2018
The North American dates for the NickiHndrxx Tour are below. Minaj said an Atlanta date will be announced next week and other international dates will follow. More information is at NickiHndrxx.com.
Sept. 21: Baltimore at Royal Farms Arena
Sept. 23: Washington at Capital One Arena
Sept. 26: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 28: Chicago at United Center
Sept. 29: Cincinnati US Bank Arena
Oct. 1: Toronto at Air Canada Centre
Oct. 2: Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
Oct. 4: Boston at TD Garden
Oct. 5: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 7: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
Oct. 11: New York at Barclays Center
Oct. 14: Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
Oct. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center
Oct. 19: Miami at American Airlines Arena
Oct. 20: Orlando, Florida, at Amway Arena
Oct. 23: Memphis, Tennessee, at FedEx Forum
Oct. 28: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 30: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
Nov. 1: Dallas at American Airlines Center
Nov. 2: Houston at Toyota Center
Nov. 4: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
Nov. 6: Denver at Pepsi Center
Nov. 9: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
Nov. 10: Seattle at Tacoma Dome
Nov. 16: San Jose, California, at SAP Center
Nov. 17: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
Nov. 20: Los Angeles at The Forum
Nov. 24: Las Vegas at MGM Grand
