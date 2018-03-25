NFL quarterback Cardale Jones named honorary deputy

Cardale Jones isn’t just an NFL quarterback and former Ohio State football star in his hometown anymore. He can also add the title of honorary sheriff’s deputy.
Jones was sworn in last summer, and will be fitted for a sheriff’s uniform in Ottawa County, Ohio soon.
“Cardale will be helping us to make sure we have the bond with our young people,” Sheriff Steve Levorchick told the Port Clinton News Herald. “They don’t want to hear from a 55-year-old sheriff, but they’ll listen to Cardale.”
His duties as honorary deputy sheriff will center around communicating to the county’s youth, Levorchick said:
Jones is entering his third season in the NFL after spending four years at Ohio State. Jones famously made his first three career starts as a sophomore in 2014 after J.T. Barrett went down late in the season with an injury, leading the Buckeyes to a national championship in the process. Jones came back for his junior season in 2015, splitting reps with Barrett before declaring for the draft after the season.
Jones spent his first NFL season with the Buffalo Bills, playing in one game and completing 6 of 11 passes. He was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers before the 2017 season, and did not attempt any passes during his second NFL campaign. He’s now one of three quarterbacks on the Chargers’ roster, joining Philip Rivers and Kellen Clemens.
