NFL player returns to hometown to take family friend to prom

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MOULTON, Ala. - Don Jones II took a break from the NFL to fulfill a promise to the daughter of a family friend. 

    The San Francisco 49ers defensive back took Lindsey Preston to her prom, WBRC reported.

    Lindsey’s mom is friends with Jones and his family and has stayed in touch over the years. Last year she had a big favor of Jones -- if he would take Lyndsey to the dance. He said yes, and recently returned to Moulton, Alabama to fulfill the promise.

    “Anything I can do to make some kids smile, I would be more than willing to do,” Jones told WBRC. “i think the most fun was all of the guys. I showed the guys about five or six new dance moves.”

    “All of the guys followed me around all night and I was just glad I could dance and put smiles on the kids’ faces,” Jones told WBRC.

