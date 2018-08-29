Newlyweds killed in crash on way to honeymoon; bride fell asleep at the wheel

A Utah couple who had just married a few weeks ago was killed Saturday in a car crash in Washington state while driving to their honeymoon in British Columbia.
Amy Moffat, 28, and Stephen Graham, 30, were killed near Prosser in the southern part of the state when Moffat fell asleep at the wheel, according to KSL-TV.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson told the station that it appears Moffat fell asleep at the wheel, then overcorrected as the pickup truck drifted to the left, causing the vehicle to roll over.
The couple, who were wearing seat belts, both died at the scene, KSL reported.
In a Facebook post on Aug. 13, Moffat said she “felt like the luckiest girl in the world” after marrying Graham in a small civil ceremony.
The bride also wrote she was looking forward to a church wedding in the future, and with what seemed like eerie foreshadowing, Moffat wrote, “For now our marriage is until death do us part.” She ended her post with, “I can’t wait to see what adventures lie ahead of us.”
