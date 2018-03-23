  • Newborn twins found dead in suitcase, woman charged

    By: Scott Madaus, Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    CROSS COUNTY, Ark. - An arrest has been made in the disturbing case in Arkansas where newborn twins were found dead in a suitcase.

    Keysheonna Reed, 24 of Wynne, has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse.

    The babies were found inside a purple suitcase in a ditch near Crossroad 602 in Cross County on February 16. The newborns, one boy and one girl, were between 32 and 34 weeks along.

    Ten days ago, the Cross County Sheriff's Office released photos of items found at or near the scene. They were a purple Hi-Pak suitcase, in which the babies were found, red Polo pants with an elastic waistband, and an orange duffel bag with "Tigers #3" embroidered in it.

    Investigators were able to determine who owned the bags, and that led them to Reed.

    A report from the Arkansas State Crime Lab determined the babies “were born deceased in the womb,” and there were no illegal substances in the babies’ systems.

    No bond has been set for Reed.

