New ‘Venom' trailer shows Venom

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Comic book movie fans have finally gotten a full look at the main character in “Venom.”

    Sony Pictures dropped its latest trailer for the upcoming film and Tom Hardy’s take on reporter Eddie Brock.

    In the trailer, it shows Brock being taken over by the Symbiotes, protecting him from attack and giving him newfound strength.

    While Venom is technically a Marvel character, it is not part of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film comes after “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in Sony’s take on the superhero genre, The Verge reported.

    Venom” hits theaters Oct. 5. 

