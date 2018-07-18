New trailer for Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody' released

Fans of Queen are getting another look at the upcoming biopic of the band that created the iconic songs “We are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.”
The second trailer released features not only those two hits, but also gives a peek into the movie version of how the band came up with the operatic sections of the film’s namesake “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
It also shows why Brian May came up with the clap and stomp motif from “We Will Rock You.”
The film’s storyline spans the band’s early years from when frontman Freddie Mercury joined through their performance at Live Aid, the BBC reported.
The film will also deal with Mercury’s private life, and his diagnosis with AIDS, which he announced to the public the day before he died in 1991 at the age of 45, CBS News reported.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” hits theaters in November.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}