0 Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening dates released

Fans of the “Star Wars” saga now know when they can be transported to a galaxy far far away.

Disney parks officials announced Thursday when “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” will open on both the West and East coasts.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will be first, with the land opening ahead of schedule on May 31.

And instead of the planned fall opening at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, the expansion will open on Aug. 29.

The lands will open in phases. With phase one being on day one when “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run” ride launches, a sampling of the food and beverages that will be offered and themed to “Star Wars,” as well as some of the shops filled with out-of-this-world merchandise.

Phase two later this year will include “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” an immersive attraction that puts riders in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

But if you’re planning on hitting the parks for the first phase of opening, there will be some extra planning involved for those going to Disneyland.

Not only will valid theme park admission be needed those who want to ride in the Falcon will also have to make a no-cost reservation to even enter the land. If you’re staying on Disneyland property, the reservation time will be taken care of for you. If you’re off property, then you will have to check back at the official Disneyland website or the company’s blog.

The same rules do not apply for Walt Disney World in Florida. But extra magic hours will be available for those staying on Disney World property.

For those who can’t wait till May, Disney has introduced the “Building Batuu” series and a special Star Wars webpage to whet your appetite for the new experiences.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.