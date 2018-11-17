New England man loses part of his leg in freak wood chipper accident

YARMOUTH, Mass. - A man in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is in serious condition after he lost part of his leg in a wood chipper accident Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 10 a.m. for a man trapped and seriously injured in a wood chipper on Highbank Road in South Yarmouth.
At the scene, police and firefighters found a young man suffering from life-threatening injuries after losing a portion of his leg. His fellow landscaping company employees had been treating him at the scene, but he was bleeding profusely.
A tourniquet was applied and the man was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis where he is being treated for his injuries. A Med Flight was requested but was unable to fly due to the weather.
Yarmouth police are actively investigating the incident.
There is no update on his current condition.
