New Barbies to have prosthetic leg, wheelchairs

Mattel has unveiled its latest line of inclusive Barbie dolls as it celebrates 60 years of the iconic toy.
Teen Vogue reported that, among the latest in the Barbie Fashionistas line is a curvy doll, one with short curly hair in a tapered cut, a doll with microbraids, a doll in a wheelchair and another with prosthetic leg.
“We’re going to be introducing a doll in a wheelchair and a doll representing physical disabilities. She has a prosthetic limb,” Kim Culmone, Mattel's vice president of Barbie Design, told Teen Vogue. “(There will be) additional body sizes -- a Barbie with a smaller bust and less-defined waist. A wheelchair or doll in a wheelchair was one of the most requested items through our consumer ... hotline. It's important to us to listen to our consumers.”
Mattel worked with people with disabilities to properly represent them in the dolls. Because of that, the toy maker made sure the doll’s prosthetic leg would be removable. For the doll in the wheelchair, any of the brand’s “Made to Move” dolls will be able to fit. USA Today reported that the doll will come with a wheelchair and Barbie Dreamhouse compatible ramp for $19.99.
“As a brand, we can elevate the conversation around physical disabilities by including them into our fashion doll line to further showcase a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion,” the company said in a statement to USA Today.
Mattel’s Fashionistas line began in 2016, with dolls that were petite, curvy, tall, skinny, blonde, brunette, red-haired and with curly and straight hair, as well as deep skin tones and various facial features. Ken is also part of the line, with various body types, hairstyles and skin tones.
The latest Fashionistas will be available later in the year for $9.99.
