  • New ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp' trailer, poster released

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Hot on the heels of the record-breaking opening of “Avengers: Infinity War” the latest trailer and poster for “Ant-Man and The Wasp” have been released.

    We last saw Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, on the big screen in “Captain America: Civil War.” In the sequel to the 2015 film “Ant-Man”, Lang teams up once again with Hope Van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly, but this time she joins him on their super hero adventures in a super suit of her own, with the name The Wasp.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Her father, Dr. Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, is also back trying to find out what happened to his wife, Janet Van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, NME reported.

    “Avengers: Infinity War” had world-wide earnings of $640 million and $258 million domestically, Screen Rant reported.

    “Ant-Man and The Wasp” hits theaters on July 6.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    New ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp' trailer, poster released

  • Headline Goes Here

    Idaho woman who beat kids for eating ice cream gets 90 days in jail

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents, doctor say girl allergic to water

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oh, thank heaven: California 7-Eleven uses classical music to repel loiterers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Guitar-maker Gibson declares bankruptcy