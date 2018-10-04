Netflix developing 'Chronicles of Narnia' TV, film projects

Netflix will be developing multiple TV and film projects based on “The Chronicles of Narnia” book series by C.S. Lewis.
Deadline reported that the streaming giant closed a multiyear deal with The C.S. Lewis Company. The deal will create a cinematic Narnia universe similar to Marvel and “Star Trek,” including film and TV. The company made the announcement in a news release Thursday.
“C.S. Lewis’ beloved ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said in a statement. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”
The seven Narnia books, including “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” have sold more than 100 million copies.
Three of the books -- “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” “Prince Caspian” and “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” -- were released as films from 2005 to 2010, Variety reported. There have been numerous TV adaptations of the book series.
“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, said in a news release. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”
