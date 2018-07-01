0 Neighbor calls police on 12-year-old boy mowing grass

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OHIO - Police were called on the 12-year-old owner of a lawn-cutting business in Maple Heights, Ohio -- and now the boy says, business is booming.

Reginald Fields is the owner of Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service. He runs the company, along with several of his young cousins, brothers and sisters, WEWS reports.

They were working on a yard in their neighborhood when someone called police to report the children cutting grass.

Field’s customer, Lucille Holt, took a video of the incident and posted it on Facebook.

“I guess I have a line where part of it is not my yard. They called the police to tell the police that the kids was cutting their grass. Who does that?” Holt said in the video.

That mistake prompted the neighbor to alert the Maple Heights Police Department, Lt. Joe Mocsiran told Fox News on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fields said that police didn’t say anything to him, but he felt discouraged after finishing the job.

“They said I was cutting their grass. I didn't know it!” Fields told WEWS.

Now, he is getting a lot of support for his new business from all over the city.

“People are inboxing me like, ‘How can I get in touch with these children? Where are they at? I got property I want these kids to cut,’” Holt said.

Fields said he is saving the money he earns to buy new equipment to grow his business.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.