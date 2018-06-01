NC drivers on edge after razor blade discovered taped to gas pump

ARCHDALE, N.C. - Police in North Carolina are urging drivers to be cautious after reports of a razor blade taped to a gasoline pump, WGHP reported.
Police said they found the razor taped to a pump at the BP gas station on Main Street in Archdale, WGHP reported.
"It could've been an attempt to put a razor blade inside of the handle," store manager Patricia Breese, who was watching a surveillance camera, told the television station.
It was the second time a razor blade has been found at a North Carolina gas station. Last week, police in Walburg said they found a razor blade taped to a pump handle at a Sheetz service station, WGHP reported.
Breese said she has told customers to be careful.
"Kids could be pumping gas for their parents, so a kid could've been the one to grab that," said Sabrina Kress, a customer at the BP station.
Breese said she and her co-workers are checking each pump handle every few hours.
"You have to worry about things like infections and contaminations or just getting badly hurt," Breese told WGHP.
