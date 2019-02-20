Nature's Path Foods recalls EnviroKidz cereals because of gluten

Nature’s Path Foods has announced a recall of some of its EnviroKidz cereals, the Food and Drug Administration announced.
The company is recalling Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals due to undeclared gluten from wheat and barley.
The cereal was made during a specific production run, according to the FDA.
The affected products are as follows:
- EnviroKidz Choco Chimp, 10 oz, UPC 0 5844987024 1, Best by date: 08/27/2019.
- EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch, 10 oz, UPC 0 58449 86002 0, Best by date: 08/24/2019.
- EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch, 10 oz, UPC 0 58449 86002 0, Best by date: 09/21/2019.
- EnviroKidz Jungle Munch, 10 oz, UPC 0 5844987028 9, Best by date: 08/01/2019.
The issue was found at one plant and was due to air contamination because of a production schedule issue, the FDA said in a press release.
Other Nature’s Path and EnviroKidz products are not affected by the recall.
If you have any questions, you can call Nature’s Path Consumer services at 1-866-880-7284, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST or email the company at
ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.
