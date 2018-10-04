  • National Taco Day 2018: Deals, freebies from Taco Bell, Chuy's and more

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    As national "food days" go, Thursday is a pretty good one.

    It’s National Taco Day, and eateries from Taco Bell to Cold Stone Creamery are celebrating with taco deals and freebies. Here’s a sample of what you can get on Thursday.

    (Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

    • Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: Get a taco pack for six for $21.99. If you are really hungry, you can get a taco pack that feeds 12 for $41.99. The offer is good through Oct. 29.
    • Bite Squad: Get $5 off orders of $20 or more Thursday at www.bitesquad.com when you use the code TACOTIME.
    • California Tortilla: You can get a buy one, get one deal on a taco at California Tortilla. Limit five per customer. 
    • Chronic Tacos: You can get a free taco from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday when you use the code words “Taco Life.”
    • Chuy's: If you are really into tacos, Chuy’s has a deal for you. Dress up like a taco, post a photo on social media and use the hashtag #NationalTacoDay, and you can get a free meal at Chuy’s. Or, if you don’t have that kind of time, you can add a crispy beef taco to your order for $1 on Thursday. 
    • Del Taco: Get a free shredded beef taco when you buy one on Thursday. Use this coupon at www.deltaco.com.
    • El Pollo Loco: Get a free Chicken Taco al Carbon on Thursday at participating locations.
    • Green Leaf’s Beyond Great Salads: Get a free Baja Street Taco with a coupon. You have to sign up at the chain's EClub to get the coupon.
    • Margaritas Mexican Restaurants: You need to be hungry for this one. Order the two-pound Taco Gigante for $12.99, finish it in one sitting, and you will win free tacos for the year. Offer is good through Oct. 31. Winners get one free beef or chicken taco per week.
    • Moe's Southwest Grill: Members of Moe's Rockin' Rewards loyalty program get one free taco when they buy two. 
    • On The Border: Get unlimited tacos on Thursday for $8.99. You can mix and match between the Seasoned Ground Beef or Chicken Tinga tacos. 
    • Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Use this coupon to get a free Original Fish Taco with the purchase of a beverage Thursday at participating locations.
    • Taco Bell: Get four tacos for $5 at participating Taco Bell locations Thursday. The "National Taco Day gift set” includes the Crunchy Taco, Fiery, Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. While supplies last.
    • Taco Bueno: You can get a free Texas Street Taco with any purchase on Thursday. 
    • Taco John’s: Get free crispy beef tacos through Friday. You have to use the coupon available in the Taco John’s Rewards app.
    • Tijuana Flats: Get two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99 or a burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $5.99. Offer good at participating locations.

