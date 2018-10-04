National Taco Day 2018: Deals, freebies from Taco Bell, Chuy's and more

As national "food days" go, Thursday is a pretty good one.
It’s National Taco Day, and eateries from Taco Bell to Cold Stone Creamery are celebrating with taco deals and freebies. Here’s a sample of what you can get on Thursday.
(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)
- Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: Get a taco pack for six for $21.99. If you are really hungry, you can get a taco pack that feeds 12 for $41.99. The offer is good through Oct. 29.
- Bite Squad: Get $5 off orders of $20 or more Thursday at www.bitesquad.com when you use the code TACOTIME.
- California Tortilla: You can get a buy one, get one deal on a taco at California Tortilla. Limit five per customer.
Taco 'bout our favorite week of the year! We're counting down the days until National Taco Day this Thursday. Stop in for BOGO FREE tacos all day! Limit 10 tacos total. pic.twitter.com/xaYKrMmPie— California Tortilla (@caltort) October 1, 2018
- Chronic Tacos: You can get a free taco from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday when you use the code words “Taco Life.”
- Chuy's: If you are really into tacos, Chuy’s has a deal for you. Dress up like a taco, post a photo on social media and use the hashtag #NationalTacoDay, and you can get a free meal at Chuy’s. Or, if you don’t have that kind of time, you can add a crispy beef taco to your order for $1 on Thursday.
National Taco Day is tomorrow! Come dressed as a taco and post on FB with #NationalTacoDay and get a FREE meal! (redeemable on 10.4) That’s pretty tasty news. pic.twitter.com/4mzPXvhUg7— Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) October 3, 2018
- Cold Stone Creamery: You can get a waffle taco stuffed with ice cream on Thursday.
Cold Stone is celebrating National Taco Day on October 4th with Waffle Tacos! Don’t miss your chance to try one, they will be available to purchase for one day only! #nationaltacoday #ColdStoneWaffleTaco pic.twitter.com/y5nHNenlr6— Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) October 2, 2018
- Del Taco: Get a free shredded beef taco when you buy one on Thursday. Use this coupon at www.deltaco.com.
- El Pollo Loco: Get a free Chicken Taco al Carbon on Thursday at participating locations.
- Green Leaf’s Beyond Great Salads: Get a free Baja Street Taco with a coupon. You have to sign up at the chain's EClub to get the coupon.
- Margaritas Mexican Restaurants: You need to be hungry for this one. Order the two-pound Taco Gigante for $12.99, finish it in one sitting, and you will win free tacos for the year. Offer is good through Oct. 31. Winners get one free beef or chicken taco per week.
- Moe's Southwest Grill: Members of Moe's Rockin' Rewards loyalty program get one free taco when they buy two.
- On The Border: Get unlimited tacos on Thursday for $8.99. You can mix and match between the Seasoned Ground Beef or Chicken Tinga tacos.
- Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Use this coupon to get a free Original Fish Taco with the purchase of a beverage Thursday at participating locations.
- Taco Bell: Get four tacos for $5 at participating Taco Bell locations Thursday. The "National Taco Day gift set” includes the Crunchy Taco, Fiery, Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. While supplies last.
Good morning and Happy #NationalTacoDay to all! We woke up dreaming of tacos today… pic.twitter.com/rj43kx1KLy— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2018
- Taco Bueno: You can get a free Texas Street Taco with any purchase on Thursday.
- Taco John’s: Get free crispy beef tacos through Friday. You have to use the coupon available in the Taco John’s Rewards app.
- Tijuana Flats: Get two tacos, chips and a drink for $5.99 or a burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $5.99. Offer good at participating locations.
