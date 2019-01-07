National Sexual Assault Hotline reports increase in calls after R. Kelly doc

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network says calls to its national hotline have increased more than 20 percent since Lifetime aired “Surviving R. Kelly.”
The three-part docuseries aired Thursday through Saturday and looked at the exploitative patterns of abuse the R&B singer allegedly engaged in with underage girls.
The National Sexual Assault Hotline had 27 percent more calls on Thursday than the same day the week before, a RAINN spokesperson told The Daily Beast. The organization said hotline traffic typically increases when sexual abuse is in the news.
RAINN tweeted during the first night of the series, encouraging those who may need to talk to call the hotline.
“Watching or reading about ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and need to talk? The National Sexual Assault Hotline is here 24/7—800.656.HOPE and online.rainn.org.”
Watching or reading about "Surviving R. Kelly" and need to talk? The National Sexual Assault Hotline is here 24/7—800.656.HOPE and https://t.co/j9dQGwplI2.— RAINN (@RAINN) January 4, 2019
