National Pizza Day 2019: Deals, freebies on pies Saturday

As national “days” go, the one coming up Saturday is hard to beat.
National Pizza Day will celebrate the dish that has fueled many a college student and seen many a Super Bowl Sunday party.
Here are some deals and freebies on pies available this Saturday:
(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)
- Blaze Pizza: Order online and get two pepperoni pizzas for $10.
- Chuck E. Cheese: Get a large one-topping pizza, salad bar and three drinks for $25.99.
- Domino’s: Get a large carryout three-topping pizza for $7.99.
- Hungry Howie's: Use the code "Medium1" to receive a medium, one-topping pizza for $1 when you order online.
- Mazzio’s Italian Eatery: Get a large one-topping pizza for $7.99.
- Papa John’s: Get any large specialty pizza for $12.
- Papa Murphy’s: Get 25 percent off your next online order of $20 or more when you sign up to receive email or text offers.
- Pilot Flying J: Get a free slice of pizza through Saturday with the Pilot Flying J app.
- Pizza Hut: Order online and get a large two-topping pizza for $7.99.
- Pizza Patron: Order one 18-inch Patron extra-large pizza with three toppings and receive a large one-topping pizza free.
- Real Good Food Company: Order online and get $10 off on National Pizza Day when you use the code PIZZA.
- Round Table Pizza: Round Table Pizza will donate $1 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for every pizza purchased on Saturday. Those who come in on National Pizza Day will receive a coupon for one free personal pie (with cheese and the choice of any one topping) redeemable at a future visit.
- Toppers: Through Sunday, order online and you can pick two of the following items for $9.99 each: any house pizza or three-topping pizza (any size), and any Topperstix.
