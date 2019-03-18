National Geographic clears deGrasse Tyson of sexual misconduct after investigation

National Geographic has announced that astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has been cleared after its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him.
The New York Times reported that Tyson’s shows will return to the network.
“The investigation is complete, and we are moving forward with both ‘StarTalk’ and ‘Cosmos,’” Fox Broadcasting and National Geographic said in a statement. “‘StarTalk’ will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to finding an air date for ‘Cosmos.’ There will be no further comment.”
In November 2018, Dr. Katelyn N. Allers of Bucknell University accused Tyson of groping her at party in 2009. Another woman, named Ashley Watson, who worked as an assistant to Tyson, said the scientist tried to persuade her into sex and made “misogynistic comments.”
The accusations were published in Patheos. Tyson denied both allegations in a December 2018 Facebook post.
