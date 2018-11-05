National Forest road closed so snakes can keep crossing

Snakes got a break and can cross the road safely at an Illinois national forest for another day.
Officials at Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois decided to keep Snake Road closed until Tuesday so the reptiles and other amphibians can migrate, The Southern Illinoisan of Carbondale reported.
The road closes twice a year to vehicle traffic to protect the animals, the newspaper reported. The second closure was supposed to end Oct. 31, but park officials extended the deadline after late-season warm weather delayed the migration, the Southern Illinoisan reported.
According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, the road will reopen Tuesday.
The road remains open to foot traffic, the Southern Illinoisan reported.
