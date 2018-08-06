0 NASCAR CEO, Chairman Brian France arrested for DUI, possession of oxycodone, police say

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. - Update 5:15 p.m. EDT Aug. 6: NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France is taking a leave of absence following his arrest Sunday on DUI and drug possession charges in Sag Harbor, New York.

France was arraigned on the charges Monday morning and, hours later, announced he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the family business, according to USA Today.

“I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night," he said in a statement. "Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs.”

TRENDING STORIES:

France’s uncle, NASCAR vice chairman and executive vice president Jim France, has been appointed interim chairman and CEO, USA Today reported.

BREAKING: NASCAR Chairman Brian France takes leave of absence following arrest on DWI, drug possession charges. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2018

(Previous story)

NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France was arrested Sunday evening for DUI in The Hamptons in New York, according to Sag Harbor Village Police Department.

A news release from the department said officers arrested France for aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance at 7:30 p.m.

“Mr. France was observed operating a 2017 Lexus northbound on Main Street failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign,” the news release said, according to ESPN. “Upon traffic stop, it was determined that Mr. France was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

“Upon search of his person, due to a lawful arrest, Mr. France was in possession of oxycodone pills.”

France was held overnight in jail and arraigned Monday morning. He was released on his own recognizance.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts.”

Brian France has been CEO of NASCAR since 2003. ESPN reported that, according to NASCAR’s substance abuse policy, France could be subjected to drug testing or be suspended and required to go through a recovery program.

﻿Kelcie Willis with the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.