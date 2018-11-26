0 NASA's InSight lander makes successful landing on Mars

NASA’s InSight lander made a successful landing on the surface of Mars Monday afternoon, the culmination of a 295 million-mile, six-month voyage.

Anxiety was high at NASA, which last attempted a landing on the red planet six years ago. The InSight lander touched down on the Martian surface just before 3 p.m. EST.

Watch the moment it landed:

We'll have LIVE coverage with reactions on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

>> Timeline for the InSight lander’s mission

"I am completely excited and completely nervous, all at the same time," InSight project manager Tom Hoffman said Sunday during a news conference at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. "Everything we've done to date makes us feel comfortable and confident we're going to land on Mars. But Mars could always throw us a curve ball.”

Watch the first Mars landing in 6 years this Monday, November 26. That's when NASA’s InSight lander will make its daring descent to Mars' surface. Click in to learn how to watch: https://t.co/sPjH9hQWN0 👀🚀 pic.twitter.com/hajOjW4PUd — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) November 21, 2018

NASA launched the InSight lander on May 5. The mission, which cost $850 million, will study the deep interior of Mars and will help scientists understand the formation and early evolution of Mars and other rocky planets, including Earth.

What made the landing perilous is that the InSight lander must go from 12,300 mph to 5 mph in six minutes, according to Space.com.

>> InSight lander mission: Frequently asked questions

During that time, the spacecraft must fire its descent engines, deploy its parachutes, and hopefully land upright on the Martian surface, according to the The Associated Press.

“A future where landers and rovers brought their own communications systems for landing, that would be fantastic.” https://t.co/bDFWnILluG — Science News (@ScienceNews) November 21, 2018

Even after the spacecraft lands, the InSight team won't know that the stationary spacecraft's solar panels have deployed until 8:35 p.m. EST at the earliest, Space.com reported. That’s when NASA's Mars Odyssey orbiter will be in position to relay confirmation to Earth.

Only 40 percent of the missions ever sent to Mars have successfully landed on the planet, and the U.S. is the only nation to land a craft on the surface, NASA officials said. “Since 1965, it (the U.S.) has flown by, orbited, landed on and roved across the surface of the Red Planet.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.