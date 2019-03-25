Naked mannequins, placed in protest by man in fence dispute with city, stolen

SANTA ROSA. Calif. - Two naked mannequins, part of a display placed in protest by a man in a dispute with the city over the height of his fence, were stolen.
Jason Windus was told by city officials his 6-foot fence was in violation of city ordinance and he had to lower it to 3 feet, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The city said someone complained about it.
Windus said he was building the fence so his dogs could go in his backyard.
Windus acquiesced and lowered the fence but he also added a garden party attended by five naked mannequins. Four of the dummies were seated on wicker furniture. Another was standing with shamrocks covering its breasts.
"They wanted me to tear down my fence to see inside my yard, and now they get to," Windus said.
He left a handwritten note atop a wooden barrel with a note that reads:
"Reserved seat for the nosey neighbor that complained about my fence to the city."
The city had not commented on the display or the theft, KGO reported.
