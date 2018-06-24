Naked man claiming he 'may be Jesus' arrested after trying to start fire

An Indiana man was arrested after he was found naked in the backyard of a Kentucky home after allegedly attempting to start a fire, claiming he “may be Jesus,” Kentucky New Era reported.
Austin Michael Johnson, 31, was arrested June 18 by Magoffin County Sheriff’s deputies in Johnson Fork, where he was reportedly naked and lying in the grass. Originally, Johnson would not give deputies his name but told them he “may be Jesus.”
Police said Johnson was behind a residence and had poured gasoline around the house. He then grabbed a service wire that provided electricity to an outbuilding on the property and attempted to start a fire, Kentucky New Era reported.
When chased away by the homeowner, Johnson got into a car in front of the house before exiting the vehicle and walking down the road. Deputies found him approximately 75 feet from the front gate of the home, Kentucky New Era reported.
Johnson was charged with third-degree burglary; first-degree indecent exposure, first offense; third-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree criminal mischief; giving an officer false identifying information; and public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
A court date has not been scheduled, Kentucky New Era reported.
