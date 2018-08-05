0 'N Sync's Lance Bass says he's buying 'Brady Bunch' house

LOS ANGELES - "Brady Bunch" fans, it's time to say "Bye Bye Bye" to your dreams of owning the iconic California home from the popular '70s sitcom.

'N Sync singer Lance Bass tweeted Friday that he is buying the house made famous in exterior shots of the Brady home. It recently was listed for $1.885 million.

"Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!" Bass wrote. "This is going to be a fun project!"

According to the listing, the 2,477-square-foot home, located at 11222 Dilling St. in Studio City, California, features three bedrooms, three baths and a 12,500-square-foot lot.

"This iconic residence is reportedly the 2nd most photographed home in the United States after the White House," the listing claims.

When asked if he was planning to remodel the inside of the house to match the interior from the show, Bass tweeted, "That's the plan!"

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady, seemed pleased with the news.

"Congratulations!" she tweeted to Bass. "May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour."

