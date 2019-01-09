  • Mysterious glowing red lights spotted in skies over West Texas

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Residents in West Texas noticed mysterious glowing red lights in the skies over Midland Tuesday night.

    People started calling into news stations reporting the unusual occurrence.

    Turns out the odd lights were an unusual weather phenomenon.

    Light from gas flares in the area refracted off ice crystals in the clouds causing the weird red lights, according to the National Weather Service in Midland.

