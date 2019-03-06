  • Must-see: Dramatic photos capture lightning off California coast

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A fire department spokesman's stunning photos of lightning off the California coast are taking social media by storm.

    This time exposure photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows a series of lightning strikes over Santa Barbara, Calif., seen from Stearns Wharf in the city's harbor, Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019.
    Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County FD/AP

    According to CNN, Mike Eliason of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department snapped the photos Tuesday night as thunderstorms pounded the region with more than 2,000 lightning strikes. 

    The Los Angeles Times reported that lightning briefly knocked out power to some terminals at Los Angeles International Airport and struck a Seattle-bound plane, which was forced to return to LAX. No passengers were hurt, officials said.

