Must-see: Dramatic photos capture lightning off California coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A fire department spokesman's stunning photos of lightning off the California coast are taking social media by storm.
According to CNN, Mike Eliason of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department snapped the photos Tuesday night as thunderstorms pounded the region with more than 2,000 lightning strikes.
#CAwx- Lightning strikes in the skies above Santa Barbara, CA, March 5, 2019, as seen in these views from Stearns Wharf. pic.twitter.com/htNyYzy2Ef— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) March 6, 2019
#CAwx- Lightning strikes in the skies above Santa Barbara, CA, March 5, 2019, as seen in these views from Stearns Wharf. pic.twitter.com/93SziH1QjS— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) March 6, 2019
The Los Angeles Times reported that lightning briefly knocked out power to some terminals at Los Angeles International Airport and struck a Seattle-bound plane, which was forced to return to LAX. No passengers were hurt, officials said.
