MUST SEE: Baby on way for couple whose engagement, wedding photos with third-wheel went viral

It’s difficult when your best friend finds the girl of his dreams and gets married. It can be like you’re a third wheel. Mitch Jolliff seems to be an expert in being the odd man out of the relationship.
First it was the engagement photoshoot that Jolliff “crashed.”
As Kody and Brittney Frysinger announced their impending wedding, with “I do” added to the bottom of their shoes, the photographer, Lindsey Berger, added “n’t” to the bottoms of Jolliff’s boots as he trolled the happy couple, Huffington Post reported.
Then came round two. At the wedding, as the Frysingers sealed their love with a kiss, Jolliff pouted as he sat next to the groom. Brittney had “I won” Photoshopped to the bottom of her boots. Jolliff had “shut up” and a broken heart on his. Berger told Brides magazine that the photo sequel came to be because no one had done a follow-up to the engagement photo.
“I felt it was necessary to show everyone how Mitch was handling the wedding,” Berger told Brides.
Well, a year after the original photo, Country Roads Photography has the latest update for the couple. Brittney and Kody are now expecting a new member of their family, making Jolliff a fourth wheel instead of a third. This time, there are four pairs of shoes. Brittney sports “new baby.” Kody has “due april.” A pair of empty baby boots say “hey Mitch” while Jolliff’s boots say “oh boy.”
