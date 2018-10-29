Muslims raise $125,000 and counting for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - As residents of Pittsburgh spent Sunday mourning the loss of 11 people and the wounding of six more in a shooting massacre at a Jewish synagogue, Muslim groups were quick to begin a fundraising campaign for the victims, which has already raised more than $125,000.
The victims were gunned down Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The victims ranged in age from 54 to 97 years old.
The 46-year-old suspect was captured alive at the synagogue and is now facing a bevy of charges. He could face the death penalty.
The campaign, called Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue Victims, was started by two Muslim groups on LaunchGood, a Muslim-focused crowdfunding site, to help the victims.
The initial goal of $25,000 was reached after just six hours and has now surpassed its revised goal of $75,000.
“The Muslim-American community extends its hands to help the shooting victims, whether it is the injured victims or the Jewish families who have lost loved ones,” the officials with Celebrate Mercy and MPower Change said on the site.
“We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us, and send a powerful message of compassion through action,” they said.
The groups are working with the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh to distribute the funds, according to the LaunchGood website.
