Moving photo of George H.W. Bush's service dog lying near casket

HOUSTON, Texas - Family and friends are not the only ones mourning the loss of former President George H.W. Bush.
Bush’s service dog, Sully, is also feeling the pain.
Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath posted a moving photo on social media showing Sully lying in front of the 41st president’s casket. “Mission complete,” McGrath said under the photo.
Mission complete. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/rXdyXAS4lk— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018
The 2-year-old Labrador was assigned to Bush in June, according to KXAS-TV, and was matched with the president to help in his daily activities, and even went to the polls with Bush for the midterm elections.
Now that Sully’s mission with Bush is over, he’ll return to Long Island for the holidays, KXAS reported, before heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Dog Program to help other canines learn to work with wounded veterans.
George W. Bush also posted about his dad’s dog, Sully. “As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we’re comforted to know he’ll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter, Reed, that he brought to 41.”
