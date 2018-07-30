MoviePass subscribers say they're getting surcharge prices even when movie theaters are empty

After MoviePass introduced surge pricing earlier this month, many worried it would cause confusion.
Now, some MoviePass subscribers tell Business Insider the feature is too broad, with surge pricing happening on a weekday or when theaters are empty.
With MoviePass surge pricing, customers will pay a little more to see popular movies during peak showtimes.
The average surcharge is $3.43 per ticket, according to Variety.
Many have taken to Twitter to air grievances against the new policy.
Ok @MoviePass can you PLEASE explain to me why I had to pay an extra $5 for peak pricing for this movie? #moviepass #Comeon pic.twitter.com/M5OKor94DQ— Ken Swett (@KenSwett) July 20, 2018
#moviepass I can get behind the peak pricing when it comes to opening nights for blockbuster movies but this is ridiculous. They have the peak pricing for every single movie time on a THURSDAY afternoon. I’m becoming more and more unsatisfied with this company pic.twitter.com/GZV0YvunPI— Maggie J (@mjabeir) July 26, 2018
This is what peak pricing looks like #MoviePass #PeakPricing pic.twitter.com/uEmn2Oe7c7— Harley Quinn (@HeartThrobNever) July 22, 2018
I just paid a $4.50 “peak” pricing fee to use Moviepass for a movie that only cost $6.35. Three of us in the auditorium at 4:15pm on a weekday for this peak movie 😔. Cancelling @moviepass as soon as I get home. It’s officially a #ripoff. pic.twitter.com/13eS9HiLEZ— Jeremy Shearouse (@jeremyshearouse) July 26, 2018
