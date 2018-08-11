Mountain lion breaks into home, kills cat

BOULDER, Colo. - A mountain lion wandered into a Colorado home for more than an hour Thursday, killing a cat before police and wildlife officials were able to scare it away, The Daily Camera of Boulder reported.
Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said homeowners returned to their Boulder home at 10:40 p.m. when they found the animal roaming inside the building.
Police tweeted a photo of the big cat sitting in a room between a couch and coffee table, KDVR reported.
Last night, a mountain lion entered a home on Marine St through a screen door, No people were injured but a house cat was killed. Please keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you are not home. (This is also good advice for bears and burglars.) pic.twitter.com/cGseNpx2LI— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) August 10, 2018
The mountain lion appeared to push through a screen to get into the house but could not get out and walked through the two-story building until midnight, according to the Daily Camera. No one was in the home but a house cat was killed by the mountain lion, the newspaper reported. The mountain lion was unhurt.
Aulabaugh said Boulder police and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were finally able to use non-lethal rounds to scare the mountain lion out of the house and away from the neighborhood, the Daily Camera reported.
Aulabaugh said the incident was “very worrisome” for wildlife officials.
“At a minimum, please keep ground level doors and windows closed and locked at night and when you are not home,” Aulabaugh said.
