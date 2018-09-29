Mother sues after son doesn't make varsity soccer team

ST. LOUIS - A woman in Missouri filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, claiming that high school officials had violated Title IX and age discrimination laws after her son failed to make the varsity soccer team and was not allowed to play on the junior varsity team.
The woman, only identified as "Jane Doe" in court documents, is asking for a restraining order and an injunction so that her son can play on the Ladue High School junior varsity soccer team, the Riverfront Times reported.
The son had previously played on the junior varsity team, but school officials said that once a junior tries out for the varsity team and fails, they can't play again on the junior varsity team. This allows younger students to have the opportunity to hone their skills and prepare for varsity team tryouts. The school said that while official policy doesn't prohibit juniors from being on the junior varsity sports teams, slots can be limited depending on how many students try out for a particular team.
The school's soccer coach, Dave Aronberg, said in court that 40 students were trying out for 24 available spots on the varsity soccer team this year, and that Jane Doe's son was "on the bubble." While he had some strengths, he ultimately lacked the technical skills and game decision-making skills to earn a spot on the varsity team, KTVI reported.
The boy's mother is not seeking monetary compensation with her lawsuit, but is requesting that her son be reinstated to the junior varsity soccer team. The school's soccer season is halfway over, the Riverfront Times reported.
The judge plans to issue a decision in the case Monday, KTVI reported.
