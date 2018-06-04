  • Mother says she set up son for DUI arrest

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mother said that she had set up her son to be arrested for driving under the influence.

    Christy Gower told police that she put her son, John Houtz, behind the wheel of a car then called state police, WNEP reported

    >> Read more trending news 

    She told troopers that the 20-year-old was high on synthetic marijuana and was passed out. 

    They arrested Houtz, charging him with DUI in February.

    But during a preliminary hearing, Gower said that she put Houtz in the car and started it before she called police, WNEP reported.

    Gower is now facing charges including reckless endangerment and false reports, WNEP reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother says she set up son for DUI arrest

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blind dog, his pit bull guide get ‘furever' home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Virginia man eats 40 dozen oysters in 8 minutes to win world title

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida pedestrian seriously injured when kayak falls off vehicle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police gather to support daughter of fallen officer at graduation