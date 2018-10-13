Mother ordered to take parenting classes after child found wandering while she was out on date

HOUSTON - A Texas mother must go to parenting classes as a condition of her release after leaving her son alone while she went on a date.
A judge included the classes as a condition of bond for India Hunter, 25, whose 9-year-old son was found at 4 a.m. at a gas station wandering by himself, KTRK reported.
The boy told deputies that his mother was out with her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the area where the boy was found is dangerous and gets a lot of calls for service for violent crimes.
Hunter was arrested and charged with child abandonment.
