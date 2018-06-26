Mother of baby left in hot car arrested, charged

The mother of a baby found dead in a car in Camden County, Florida, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child neglect.
Rhae Odum is being held without bond in the Camden County Public Safety Complex.
Odum's 7-month-old boy was found in a hot car in the parking lot of the Kingsland Quality Inn and died despite efforts to revive him.
Officials said the baby died from hyperthermia.
A responding officer said there was blood on the baby’s face and his skin was hot to the touch.
He also noticed the infant’s hands were fully clenched, his palms were blue, there were other areas on his body that appeared blue and red and his body was very stiff.
The temperature on the day the baby was found was 90 degrees with feel-like temps near 100 degrees.
