Mother, grandmother smoked fentanyl with 3-year-old seated between them, police say

PHOENIX - A mother and grandmother smoked Fentanyl in a car with a 3-year-old girl seated between them, police say.
Police said Heather Marie Egan, 39, and her mother, Jenny Ann Choate, 58, were parked in their car with the toddler between them in the front seat as they smoked the drug, KNXV reported.
Egan told police she also had smoked Fentanyl at a friend's house while her daughter played in another room. Test results showed the drug in the 3-year-old’s system, KNXV reported.
Egan and Choate were arrested Wednesday and charged with child abuse.
