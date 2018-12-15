Mother disappears day after Thanksgiving, community rallies to find her

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family members of a mother say she disappeared the day after Thanksgiving and was never heard from again.
Tiffany Wells, 35, has two young children and had just started working at the ULTA in the St. Johns Town Center
Action News Jax obtained a missing person’s report that says Tiffany Wells never showed up for her next shift for work, and no one could contact her.
The father of her children, Rick Lee, says Wells would never leave her children unannounced.
Lee says he, friends and family look for her every day.
This Clay County police report says detectives tried calling Wells, going to her home, but could not find her.
A friend of Wells says she tried calling her phone but it has been turned off.
Family says Wells was last seen driving a green Lexus, with Florida tag #KLSR62.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Law enforcement escort fallen DeKalb County officer on his final trip home
- Teacher stole student's violin to pay $700 ticket, police say
- Atlanta police chief says Atlantic Station hindered murder investigation
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}