Mother could face charges after leaving child in hot car while she shopped, police say

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Shelby County mother could face charges after leaving her child inside a hot car while she went shopping, investigators said.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to a Southeast Shelby County store in a shopping center around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived they noticed a small child left unattended in a hot car where the engine was not running.
Breaking: A SCSO deputy rescued a small child left unattended in a hot car where the engine was not running. The mother of the child, who was shopping inside of a Southeast Shelby County store, has been detained. The child is safe and is doing well. pic.twitter.com/o6p1csvy8N— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 7, 2018
SCSO told FOX13 the mother, who has not been identified, has been detained.
The child is safe and doing well.
