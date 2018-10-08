  • Mother could face charges after leaving child in hot car while she shopped, police say

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Shelby County mother could face charges after leaving her child inside a hot car while she went shopping, investigators said. 

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to a Southeast Shelby County store in a shopping center around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived they noticed a small child left unattended in a hot car where the engine was not running.

    SCSO told FOX13 the mother, who has not been identified, has been detained.

    The child is safe and doing well.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories