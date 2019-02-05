Mother, boyfriend sentenced to jail for attacking teacher with brick

PITTSBURGH - A mother and her boyfriend were sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail for attacking her daughter's teacher with a brick last year.
BREAKING: Daishonda Williams and Vincent Beasley sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months on various aggravated assault counts for assaulting a teacher. The victim says she’s no longer the person she was. More at noon on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/T7zE3DqqFj— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) February 4, 2019
Daishonta Williams and her boyfriend, Vincent Beasley, pleaded guilty to beating Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher Janice Watkins.
Investigators said Williams was upset about a fight between her daughter and Watkins over a cellphone at the Martin Luther King School on the North Side.
A driver on the West End Bridge saw the attack and videotaped the incident.
It was an emotional courtroom. Both Williams and Beasley expressed remorse for the attack.
Williams cried and pleaded for no jail time because she has three children. Beasley said he’s trying to go back to school and better his life.
Despite their pleas, the judge said their actions have consequences.
Watkins, the victim of the attack, showed anger and hurt. She said her life is forever changed. Watkins said she doesn't have the same passion for teaching anymore.
“I just, I can’t. Too much to explain. It’s something that I figure out myself personally, and being in the classroom doesn’t allow me to do that. I’m surviving,” Watkins said.
