0 Mother arrested after 1-year-old girl found dead in car at gas station

SANFORD, Fla. - A mother in Florida is facing criminal charges after her 1-year-old daughter was found dead in a car at a gas station Friday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Kailyn Pollard, 29, is facing a negligent manslaughter charge, according to an arrest report reviewed by WFTV.

Her daughter was found in the car, which was parked at a gas pump, around 4:40 p.m. at a Wawa gas station in Sanford, firefighters said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the arrest report, the girl was in the car when Pollard arrived at work around 8:30 a.m. after she had forgotten to drop her off at day care.

Pollard then got back in the car to pick up dinner from Olive Garden before driving to Wawa, where her daughter was discovered dead in her car seat, WFTV reported.

She was in the car for seven hours, the arrest report states, during a day when Sanford saw temperatures as high as 94 degrees.

Pollard is being held in the Seminole County jail without bail, according to booking records.

The girl was found roughly two hours after a 4-year-old boy was found in a parked car in south Orlando.

A bystander found the boy in a car in a parking lot at about 2:30 p.m., according to dispatch logs.

He was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, WFTV reported.

No charges were filed in that case.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.