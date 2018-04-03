More than 7,000 pounds of uninspected raw beef recalled

Officials are recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef products after federal officials said the meat was made, packaged and sent to businesses and institutions without the benefit of a federal inspection.
Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday that PFP Enterprises LLC, doing business as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling about 7,145 pounds of raw beef products.
Inspection personnel discovered on Friday that the company operated without inspection on March 24, according to officials with the USDA. The recalled beef, some sold fresh and some frozen, was produced on March 23 and 24, officials said. It was sent to institutions and stores in more than half a dozen states: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Toddler gunned down in drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta
- SUV plunge off cliff may have been intentional, police say
- Cobb teen beaten at Six Flags quietly settles case for $35 million
The affected products have the establishment No. “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Officials said the following products fall under the recall:
- 5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with case codes of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and packaging dates of 03/24/18
- 5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with case codes of 36989, packaging dates of 03/24/18 and use-by dates of 03/23/19
- Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” with packaging dates of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, use or freeze-by dates of 04/18/18, and item codes of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label
- Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” with packaging dates of 03/24/18, use or freeze-by dates of 04/18/18, and item codes of 567248253
Officials with the USDA said they had not received any reports of adverse reactions caused by the beef by Friday. Still, inspectors worried that some of the recalled beef might still be in customers’ freezers. Authorities urged consumers not to eat the beef.
“Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider,” officials said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}