More than 25,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli contamination fears

FORT MORGAN, Colo. - Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef products because of possible E. coli contamination.
The beef products were produced on Aug. 16 and include 10-pound tubes or chubs of “EXCEL 93/7 Fine Grind Ground Beef” with a use or freeze date by Sept. 5. And a packing date on the box label of Aug. 16, 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported.
The meat was shipped to warehouses in Colorado and California, the agency said.
The USDA is urging anyone who bought this meat to either throw it out or return it to the store where they bought it.
A potentially deadly bacteria, E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people who contract E. coli recover within a week, but sometimes the very young or older adults can develop kidney failure related to the bacteria.
