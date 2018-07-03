More than 131K SeaWorld customers could receive refunds in settlement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - SeaWorld will settle a class-action lawsuit with annual pass holders for a proposed $11.5 million.
SeaWorld did not admit to wrongdoing, but agreed to settle the suit, which still needs final approval of a judge.
Florida residents who bought an annual pass between December 2008 and December 2014 could be eligible for the settlement.
It's estimated that more than 131,000 customers could be eligible for the settlement if it's approved by the court.
Checks will be mailed within 40 days of the final settlement date.
Click here to monitor the progress of the case.
