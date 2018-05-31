Montel Williams hospitalized after gym incident

NEW YORK - Television personality Montel Williams was hospitalized after overdoing it at the gym, his spokesman said in a statement posted on Twitter.
Jonathan Franks, Williams' spokesman, said that the incident took place Wednesday. Williams, an exercise enthusiast, overdid it while working out at a gym and was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution, Franks said.
Montel was taken by ambulance to the hospital yesterday, we expect him to be discharged in the coming days. Very grateful to @FDNY - @jonfranks pic.twitter.com/1jVHZecseb— Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) May 31, 2018
Williams is doing well and expects to be discharged soon, Franks said. Williams will share more details about the incident in the coming days, according to the statement.
Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}